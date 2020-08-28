Over 800 Lebanese-Armenians arrive in Armenia since July

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Over 800 Lebanese Armenians have arrived in Armenia since July 1 and August 4 explosion in Beirut, ARMENPRESS reports High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan told the reporters at the National Assembly on August 28.

''Up till now 800 Lebanese-Armenians have arrived in Armenia, some of them came before the Beirut explosion but After July 1, when the 1st plane landed in Yerevan, and the rest arrived after the explosion. This process is continuous, we have 2 flights from Beirut to Armenia every weeks, almost all flights have full passengers onboard'', Sinanyan said.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan noted that the repatriates have different problems, but their office tries to support them in any possible way.

15 Armenians died and 300 have been injured from the huge explosion in Beirut.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan