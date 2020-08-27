South Korea shuts parliament after photojournalist tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. South Korea’s parliament was shut on Thursday after a photojournalist covering a meeting of the ruling Democratic Party tested positive for COVID-19, Euronews reports.

Authorities have also closed the building where the National Assembly, the country’s 300-member unicameral legislative body, is located.

Ten Democratic Party officials, including the president and the parliamentary leader, will undergo screening tests and be placed in self-isolation.

South Korea, after having initial success in halting the virus spread, is now battling a second coronavirus wave, with several new outbreaks linked to churches.

The number of new infections exceeded one hundred for the 14th consecutive day, bringing the national toll to over 18,000 since the start of the pandemic.