TUMO center opens in Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. TUMO center opened in the Russian capital, Moscow on August 26, ARMENPRESS was informed from the TUMO center for creative technologies.

‘Following Paris and Beirut, now the youngsters of Moscow will be able to get acquainted with the TUMO program, use the newest technologies and gain skills in a number of modern spheres.

Thanks to the cooperation between TUMO and Genome Ventures the TUMO members of Moscow will be able to specialize in 8 spheres in the initial stage - programming, graphic design, robotics, 3D modeling, game creation, music, filmmaking and animation.In the future 6 more directions will be available - Website creation, drawing, photography, new media, mobile graphics and arts.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attended the opening of the center. ‘’Technological education is very demanded and popular in Moscow. I am confident there will be huge aspiration for studying here’’, he said.

TUMO center is located in the center of Moscow, next to ‘’Moscow City’’ business center. It has its own building and is designed for 2 thousand students. Classes will start from October.

2 more international TUMO centers will open until the end of the year – in Berlin and Tirana.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan