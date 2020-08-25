Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August

Iran earthquake felt in Artsakh’s capital

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Seismic Protection service detected a magnitude 3,1 earthquake 22:35 local time August 25 some 27km south from the Iranian city of Parsabad.

The quake was felt in the Artsakhi capital city of Stepanakert at 2 degrees on the MSK scale.

