Internal investigation to be carried out over the case of disoriented Armenian officer

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Internal investigation will be carried out over the case of disoriented Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, ARMENPRESS reports MOD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’We suggest that the Azerbaijani defense ministry should not make superfluous efforts for distorting the reality. In a short period of time the reality will be known. We inform that internal investigation will be carried out. According to our information, Gurgen Alaverdyan has been disoriented'', Stepanyan wrote.

The Armenian Defense Ministry has said that Officer Gurgen Alaverdyan was disoriented due to bad weather conditions and got lost while working at his outpost on August 22, 19:30. The Armenian military said they have launched search operations. The Azerbaijani news media even tried to falsely present the Armenian serviceman to be a “saboteur”, but the Armenian side dismissed it as disinformation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan