Artsakh’s Government provides 25 million AMD to Lebanese-Armenian community

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Artsakh allocated 25 million AMD to the Lebanese-Armenian community as an assistance for overcoming the consequences of the explosion in Beirut. The money was allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget of 2020.

The Government of Artsakh sent humanitarian assistance to the Armenian community in Lebanon on August 9.

