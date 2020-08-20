Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

President Bolsonaro praises Brazil’s Armenian community, says it can boost bilateral ties

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ambassador to Brazil Arman Hakobyan presented his credentials to President Jair Bolsonaro in a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasilia, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

After the ceremony, the ambassador and the Brazilian President talked about bilateral relations. Brazil’s FM Ernesto Araújo and other officials were present.

Speaking about the bilateral Armenia-Brazil ties, the interlocutors agreed that significant potential exists and emphasized the importance of fully utilizing it.

President Bolsonaro spoke highly about the Armenian community of Brazil and noted that it may boost the development of ties between the two countries.

