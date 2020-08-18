ADB to provide 2 million USD grant to Armenia against COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The Asian Development Bank has confirmed the grant of 2 million USD for Armenia for fighting against COVID-19. The funding will come from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund. ARMENPRESS reports the grant funded by the Government of Japan will be used for improving laboratory diagnostics and testing capabilities. The funding will also be directed at acquiring drastically necessary medical equipment for improving treatment capabilities, including in the intensive care departments.

‘’The ADB is fully purposeful to help Armenia in this hard period. This assistance will help to meet the needs for relevant medical services and equipment. We will continue to closely cooperate with the Government and other development partners for struggling against the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic’’, Country Director of the ADB Armenian Office Paolo Spantigati said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan