1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 252, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 243.

The number of active cases is 8.

Currently 26 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 7813 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

State of emergency has been prolonged in Artsakh until September 11.

