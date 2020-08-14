Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 August

High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan considers options of helping Syrian-Armenians in COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan says discussions are underway to understand how they can help Armenians living in Syria in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference on August 14, Sinanyan said Armenians in Syria face not only financial but healthcare problems.

“Indeed, this issue exists and it was raised by our Syrian-Armenian compatriots. We are considering how we can help. The problem concerns medication, the most basic medications have become unavailable [there]. We are now thinking how we can [quickly] help our compatriots", he said. 

