Armenia eases mandatory face mask rules

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is easing the coronavirus restrictions and the mandatory face mask rule is being revised.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, the coronavirus response task force leader and the Superintendent in charge of enforcing the state of emergency restrictions, published on August 14th a decision effective immediately defining the areas where citizens are no longer required to wear face coverings.

Citizens no longer have to wear face covering in their personal vehicles, in resort zones and beaches, in the mountains and forests and similar open areas. However, the mandatory face mask rule in these areas remains in force in the event of visiting historic-cultural sites, pilgrimages, during organized individual or group tours, hiking tours etc. Citizens can also visit without masks open-air leisure locations outside rural and urban residential locations.

Other earlier announced rules are still in force – face masks are mandatory in open air and enclosed public areas. Children below the age of 6 and people with respiratory illnesses are allowed to not wear face coverings. Face masks aren’t mandatory during exercising and cycling also.

