Armenia is in process of overcoming pandemic, says Prime Minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says it’s still too early to draw conclusions and make assessments on his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and whether or not the authorities’ actions were sufficient.

“I think it is too early to have conclusions because unfortunately the pandemic is an evolving situation all over the world,” Pashinyan told BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sakur in an interview when asked about the Armenian response to the pandemic. 

He said that the Armenian government’s strategy on tackling the pandemic was designed appropriately for the country.

“Let’s make conclusion when globally the pandemic would be [defeated]”, he said.

Pashinyan said that Armenia is currently in the process of overcoming the pandemic.

