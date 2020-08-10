Measurement works reveal 30 previously unknown stones at “Armenian Stonehenge” Carahunge

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory and the National University of Architecture and Construction have jointly completed the measuring works at Carahunge (Zorats Karer) - the prehistoric archaeological site near the town of Sisian in the Syunik Province of Armenia.

The work included scanning of monuments and adjacent areas, aerial photography and scanning, and the measurement and photography, as well as charting and determining the axis of vectors of all the holes in the stones.

As a result of the work, the researchers discovered 30 new stones with holes, in addition to the already known 84, as well as other stones of astrophysical importance which weren’t recorded earlier.

The Byurakan Observatory said in a news release that as soon as the results are summarized they will launch astrophysical calculations based on new, high-precision data.

Carahunge is often internationally referred to as the Armenian Stonehenge. The construction date of the structure is unknown – presumably sometime between the Middle Bronze Age and Iron Age.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan