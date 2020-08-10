More than 47000 coronavirus test kits produced and supplied by Armenian scientists so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Institute of Molecular Biology has already produced and supplied more than 47,000 COVID-19 test kits to health authorities and the manufacturing process is proceeding normally, Director Arsen Arakelyan told ARMENPRESS.

“As planned, we are working within the framework of producing 2000 tests a day,” he said. “In case of necessity we can produce even more”.

Arakelyan said all pre-production trials were successful and the tests had an accuracy of 98% at the time of commencing production. No problems associated with the quality were reported so far, he said.

Before the production was launched, the potential export of the test kits was being discussed. Arakelyan says this requires certification and lengthy registration phase, which in turn requires legislative regulation. He reminded that his institute is not a production company.

“Our production of these tests is a one-time activity, aimed at assisting our country in the coronavirus response. As a scientific organization we delivered the result, while the respective companies ought to carry out the continuation. I would really want for Armenian companies to be able to use our experience in the future and advance the work in industrial-scale, because this is outside our circle, we are doing scientific research,” Arakelyan said, adding that he has noticed some interest from businesses, which, however, are still on-standby waiting to see the outcome.

“We hope that in the future the government will utilize the scientific community’s knowledge and opportunities more widely for resolving different issues”.

Speaking about reforms in the scientific sector, Arakelian pointed out increase of funding to be the expectation of the area.

“We will have stronger science and greater possibilities in the event of more funding”, he said, adding that young people are also displaying interest in science careers. “What matters are the conditions and possibilities in order for this interest not to fade away. Young people must be given possibilities for them to be involved in research, trials. You can’t keep young peoples’ attention solely with lectures”.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan