There is caution among Armenians in Turkey: Agos daily’s editor provides details

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. There are no legal developments over the recent case of ethnic Armenians who became a target of attack by Azerbaijanis in Istanbul, Turkey, Istanbul-based Agos daily’s editor of Armenian section Bagrat Estukian told Armenpress.

“There is no procedure over that cases. No persecution and investigation has been carried out by the police”, he said.

Estukian said he doesn’t remember such incidents between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, calling this as something new.

“Frankly, I don’t remember such incidents in the past. In any case, in recent days we noticed several such cases. Azerbaijanis attacked ethnic Armenians, and a brawl took place. Of course, this situation is concerning. Armenians living here are cautious. People are in touch with one another and immediately inform each other about the developments. It is advised not to go out alone and always have someone accompanying you”, he said.

Many of Armenians living in Turkey are in contact with the local Armenian community and structures. In response to the question what is their likelihood of becoming a target, Estukian said many Armenians, who arrived from Armenia, do not have close contacts with the local Armenian structures, but they are in touch with one another and are aware of the developments. There is caution also among them.

Ethnic Armenian MP of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan also commented on the recent incidents on his Facebook account, addressing the ministry of interior: “It’s necessary to take immediate actions against the attack and provocative actions on Armenians in Turkey. The dirty hands standing behind these attacks should be revealed”, he said.

Estukian noted that such incidents against Armenians didn’t take place in Turkey only. They took place in different parts of the world after the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. “This allows to state that some Azerbaijani agencies are taking actions on this path. These days we see that Armenian Ambassadors and Consuls in various cities are addressing our compatriots, urging to be cautious and not to give in to provocations”, he said.

Recently Agos reported that a group of Azerbaijanis attacked an Armenian man in Kumkapi quarter in Istanbul. Before this incident, another two attacking incidents on Armenians have also taken place.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan