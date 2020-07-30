Japan to provide grant to Armenia for purchasing ambulance vehicles

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the legislative initiative over the draft law on ratifying the agreement between Armenia and Japan to provide Economic and Social Development grant.

The agreement has been signed in Yerevan on June 30, 2020. It aims at developing the economic cooperation with Japan and boosting Armenia’s socio-economic development.

According to the agreement, the Japanese government will provide the Armenian government with four hundred million Japanese Yen (approximately 3.7 million USD) grant which the Armenian side will use for purchasing four-wheel drive ambulance cars and mobile medical vehicles for the provinces, mainly for remote regions aimed at providing medical care to the residents.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan