Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Situation relatively calm in Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Situation relatively calm in Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 29-30 and today in the morning relative calm has been maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 15 times, firing nearly 120 shots from firearms at the Armenian positions”, she said, adding that the shots were mainly fired at the Armenian military positions located in the direction of Chambarak, Chinari, Aygedzor, Movses, Paravaqar, Koti, Yeraskh, Areni, Zangakatun.

The defense minister’s spokesperson informed that the Azerbaijani side also fired ineffective shots twice from Igla-S and OSA-AK surface-to-air missile systems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration