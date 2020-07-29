Pashinyan urges citizens not to lose vigilance amid declining coronavirus

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced about the start of overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia in a briefing following the Commandant's Office session. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan linked it with the activities of the Government.

''The key measure among those anti-pandemic measures is mandatory wearing masks in open and closed areas'', Pashinyan said.

He urged the citizens not to lose vigilance in the light of the decreasing numbers of new cases, because it can cause a return to the former situation with increasingly high numbers of new cases.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan