Aliyev nullified results of negotiation process – Expert on Azerbaijani studies

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Expert on Azerbaijani studies at the Orbeli center Taron Hovhannisyan considers the recent aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Armenian border a serious blow to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement process.

The expert told Armenpress that with that step Azerbaijan nullified all meetings, discussions and agreements reached in the past.

“This was quite a major blow to the negotiation process by the Azerbaijani side. It nullified all the meetings and discussions held after 2016. All agreements, steps, Azerbaijan’s actions, as well as Aliyev’s statements nullified all the agreements reached. If at some point the negotiation process resumes, it should start from zero”, he said.

Hovhannisyan said Azerbaijan’s actions showed that the Armenian Armed Forces act quite effectively, by using the weapons upgraded or made in Armenia.

“The Azerbaijani side will not refuse from its tactics of “solving” the issue through military provocation. The negotiation process is important, but the Azerbaijani side, based on its tactics, will not stop its attempts to “solve” the issue through military means. It has been shown very clearly that at this stage the installation of ceasefire investigation mechanisms is am imperative in order to avoid the situations when the mediation countries, relying on the statements coming from both sides, are making much more neutral statements. They state that they do not have neutral information to understand which side started the provocation”, Taron Hovhannisyan said.

Commenting on the dismissal of Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the expert said: “At least in the past 2-3 months it was felt that Ilham Aliyev was preparing Mammadyarov for such situations as a scapegoat. Dismissing Mammadyarov was again within the frames of nullifying the results of the negotiation process. With this dismissal Aliyev tried to blame his defeat on the diplomatic corps. The appointment of new foreign minister shows that he is going to be engaged more in propaganda activity. He will say and do what Aliyev will order”, the expert said.

According to him, the recent actions of Azerbaijan have created problems for Azerbaijan itself and will create problems also in the international field.

“The statement of the Azerbaijani defense minister’s spokesperson over Armenia’s Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant became a subject of serious discussions in the international field. Their encroachments towards our civilian settlements were broadly covered”, he said.

Taron Hovhannisyan has been in the bordering settlements of Tavush province during the recent military operations. He denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the residents of the bordering settlements of Armenia are in panic.

“I toured the bordering settlements, talked to the residents. The Azerbaijani side is firing shots on their homes, but there is no panic as the village residents are already used to such situations”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan