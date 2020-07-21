3 Armenians elected members of Syrian parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenian politicians from Syria have been elected members of the parliament, ARMENPRESS reports Aleppo's ''Gandzasar'' periodical informs.

The Armenian MPs are Nora Arisian from Damascus, lawyer Lusi Iskanian and Jirair Reisian from Aleppo. Nora Arisian and Jirair Reisian had been elected also during the previous election.

The parlaimentary elections in Syria were held on July 19.

The Syrian parlaiment unanimously adopted the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide on February 13, 2020.

