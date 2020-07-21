Lithuanian MP comments on recent events on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Seimas (parliament) of Lithuania Algimantas Dumbrava, co-chair of the Lithuania-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group, commented on the recent aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“As a member of the inter-parliamentary relations committee with Armenia I follow the events taking places on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

In October 2019 I visited Armenia as member of the official delegation of the Seimas. I can say for sure that the Armenian people haven’t forgotten the beautiful gesture of Lithuania when the latter was the first to recognize Armenia’s independence. During the visit we were constantly listening words of gratitude addressed to Lithuania. Recently we have celebrated the 25th anniversary of our cooperation.

I believe that even in this troubling period for the countries of the South Caucasus, Lithuania will not stand aside and will search for ways for peacefully settling the conflict. First of all, the conflicting sides should achieve that around the negotiation table. I understand this is not easy, but it is a precondition for a positive result. The OSCE Minsk Group members - the US, France and Russia, should assist the sides. I would like to remind that both Armenia and Azerbaijan are Eastern Partnership members, which is actively supported by Lithuania. I believe that we all need to unite and help to peacefully solve the years-long conflict between the two countries for the sake of the peaceful and happy future of their children”, the Lithuanian MP said in a Facebook post.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan