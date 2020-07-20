Azerbaijani people should prepare their leadership to peace – Armenia MFA spokesperson

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Armenian foreign ministry Anna Naghdalyan says the recent actions unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border showed that the Azerbaijani people should prepare their leadership to peace, rather than the Azerbaijani leadership to prepare its population to peace.

“Earlier we have reached an agreement on preparing populations to peace. However, the recent incidents and the aggressive statements of the Azerbaijani leadership showed that it is not the Azerbaijani leadership that should prepare its population to peace, but the Azerbaijani people must prepare their leadership to peace”, the MFA spokeswoman said in an interview to the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

Anna Naghdalyan added that back to 2016 with unleashing the April War Azerbaijan caused a large blow to the peace process, the consequences of which have not been overcome to the end, and the recent actions of Azerbaijan returned the peace process to the 2016 April situation.

“In the past two years we have recorded concrete positive movements as the number of ceasefire violations has declined, an agreement has been reached to prepare populations to peace, and the recent exchange program of journalists was the first step of its implementation. But the hatred rhetoric and threats of the Azerbaijani leadership in the past months, their militaristic statements, on the background of which the recent escalation took place, returned the peace process to the situation of 2016 April”, Anna Naghdalyan said.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Overnight July 19-20 the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been relatively calm. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 9 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 137 shots at the Armenian positions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan