Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Congress of Deputies of Spain ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Congress of Deputies of Spain ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Congress of Deputies of Spain, the lower house of the Spanish parliament, has ratifed the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Yeghoyan informed.

''Soon it will be debated also at the upper chamber, the Senate'', he said.

He also added that for the completion of the ratification process in Italy it's necessary for the Chamber of Deputies to vote, since it has already been debated, while the Senate ratified it in September 2019.

The third country that has not ratified yet is Portugal, but the agreement will soon enter the agenda of the unicameral parliament of the country.

The agreement will fully enter into force after these 3 countries complete the ratification process.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration