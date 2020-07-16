Congress of Deputies of Spain ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Congress of Deputies of Spain, the lower house of the Spanish parliament, has ratifed the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Yeghoyan informed.

''Soon it will be debated also at the upper chamber, the Senate'', he said.

He also added that for the completion of the ratification process in Italy it's necessary for the Chamber of Deputies to vote, since it has already been debated, while the Senate ratified it in September 2019.

The third country that has not ratified yet is Portugal, but the agreement will soon enter the agenda of the unicameral parliament of the country.

The agreement will fully enter into force after these 3 countries complete the ratification process.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan