SU-30SM fighter jets go on combat duty in Armenia to ensure inviolability of air borders

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. SU-30SM fighter jets went on combat duty in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, sharing a video.

“SU-30SM aircrafts go on combat duty to ensure the inviolability of Armenia’s air borders”, the PM said.

The Sukhoi SU-30 is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft. It is a multirole fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.

The first batch of these jets were delivered to Armenia in December 2019.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan