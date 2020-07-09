WHO acknowledged coronavirus can be spread through particles in air: Armenia PM on COVID- 19 cases

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan touched about the recent statement of the World Health Organization according to which the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can be spread by tiny particles suspended in the air.

“Yesterday the World Health Organization announced that it acknowledges that the virus can be spread through the air, this is what we have announced last week based on new scientific data, and in this respect wearing face mask is very important, including in outdoor places”, the PM said, adding that the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 100,000 in one day, the total cases passed 12 million.

“The countries, which announced that they overcame the coronavirus, unfortunately, are again returning to the most active stage of the pandemic”, the Armenian PM said, adding that the COVID-19 in Armenia also continues spreading. According to the data of the past one day, the number of new cases in Armenia is 526, the death toll has risen to 535.

“I want to state once again that our anti-coronavirus strategy remains the same, that is to get used to living with the rules which will allow to reach the number of new cases to zero”, Pashinyan said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia has reached 30,346, of which 18,000 have already recovered.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





