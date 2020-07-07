President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of education

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Armenia’s Minister of Education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President of Artsakh highly valued the level of partnership between the partner structures and stated that the coordinated work of the two ministries is the imperative of the day, and in this context the engagement of the Artsakh specialists to the discussion stages of the upcoming reform programs is very important. He said the current difficulties in the education sector created new challenges, and new approaches are necessary for finding alternative solutions to them.

The Armenian minister thanked the President of Artsakh for the warm welcome, stating that the issues voiced will be included in the joint working discussions between the two ministries.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of education, science and culture Lusine Gharakhanyan.

