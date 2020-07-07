First steps: White House spokesperson invokes Armenian Genocide during briefing

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to the vandalism on the Armenian Genocide Memorial during her daily press briefing on July 6, Armenpress reports citing the White House.

In the course of decrying protesters desecrating memorials across the country, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to a memorial to the genocide by its proper name, Massis Post reports.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity including slavery, is vandalized”, Kayleigh McEnany said.

McEnany appeared to be referring to the Armenian Genocide Memorial outside the Colorado state Capitol in Denver, which was vandalized several weeks ago.

Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), also commented, stating: “We may be witnessing, in this one-off statement, the first steps toward an all-of-government recognition of the Armenian Genocide”.

While the two chambers of the US Congress – the Senate and the House of Representatives, have adopted resolutions recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in 2019, the US government still refers to the 1915 killings as “mass atrocities”, refusing to call them genocide.











