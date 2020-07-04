580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 27,900 in Armenia, 15,935 of which have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

580 new cases have been reported and 451 have recovered.

8 patients died bringing the total number of deaths to 477. Another patient with coronavirus died of other reasons, bringing the number of similar cases to 157.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13 in Armenia.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan