Three new hospitals to be built in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan says this year medical hospitals will be built and will be repaired in Armenia in an unprecedented volume.

During today’s Cabinet meeting the minister said except for the twelve that are being implemented by the Urban Development Committee, they have two other large facilities to be built within the frames of the World Bank project.

“The construction of the Martuni medical center will start soon. Soon the tender for construction of Vayots Dzor medical center will be announced. These two will be constructed from zero and will meet all the international standards.

We will have a chance to start another urgent construction, are waiting for the signing of the agreement by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development”, the minister said.

He said they will construct a new infectious disease hospital in Vanadzor due to coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





