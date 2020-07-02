Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

University entrance exams launched in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The university entrance exams kicked off in Armenia on July 2.

A total of 47 exam centers have opened across the Republic: 17 in Yerevan and 30 in provinces.

The joint exams for foreign language and the Armenian language and literature started today. 24 exam centers will operate in Yerevan and provinces today.

The joint exams will be held on July 2, 4, 6 and 8.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





