Tashir charitable foundation donates 300,000 USD to Armenia’s ambulance service personnel

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Tashir charitable foundation has donated 300,000 USD to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to provide financial aid to medical personnel of Armenia’s ambulance service, a total of 1786 healthcare workers, the Funds said in a joint statement.

Back in April 2020 the Tashir foundation provided 100,000 USD to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. Some of these funds were used for anti-coronavirus fight, the rest for financing the transportation of the citizens of Armenia from Russia.

Starting March 18 the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund initiated a fundraising “Covid-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” in partnership with Armenia’s President, the President of Artsakh, Armenia’s healthcare ministry, foreign ministry and Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs. So far, 770,000 USD were raised, 600,000 of which has been spent on purchasing necessary medical items and equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan