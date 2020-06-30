Artsakh to send aid to US State of California to fight COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. On behalf of the people of Artsakh medical items produced in Artsakh will be sent to the US State of California aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Head of the Democratic Party of Artsakh parliamentary faction Davit Melkumyan said on Facebook.

“I am pleased to announce that as a result of the constructive discussions with the heads of respective state structures – the Speaker of Parliament, the State minister and the Foreign minister, an agreement was reached to send medical items produced in Artsakh to the state of California to help the friendly US people and our compatriots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic”, the lawmaker said.

Melkumyan said the assistance will be of symbolic nature, but with it the Republic of Artsakh will join the global fight against COVID-19 within its capacities.

US is leading in terms of the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases – 2 million 683 thousand 301.

