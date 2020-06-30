Armenian President receives Lithuanian medical team

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the medical team of Lithuania who are in Armenia to help their colleagues to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Ambassador of Lithuania Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, deputy minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan and others.

President Sarkissian welcomed and thanked the Lithuanian doctors for the support. “On behalf of the citizens of Armenia and all Armenians I want to thank you for everything you do, for endangering your life and health for us”, the Armenian President told the Lithuanian doctors. “I also want to thank the Lithuanian government and my friend, President Gitanas Nausėda with whom I recently had a sincere online conversation. I highly value this support”.

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin also thanked the doctors for visiting Armenia, highlighting the support of the EU member states during the COVID-19 pandemic. She informed that soon medical groups from Italy and Germany will arrive in Armenia. “Such visits are important in a sense that the specialists can exchange their experience, work together which is very useful. We should do more in different areas, including for further deepening the cooperation in the field of scientific research. I hope we will together overcome this crisis”, the EU Ambassador added.

In turn the Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia also highlighted the visit of doctors from the viewpoint of developing the bilateral cooperation. “I think this is just the beginning of a deeper cooperation between the two countries in the healthcare sector. This is also a good opportunity to share professional experience and be more ready to the next possible waves of the pandemic. I am proud of being able to help the Armenian people at this stage”, she said.

The Lithuanian doctors introduced their experience and proposals on the ways to more effectively fight the coronavirus.

At the end of the meeting President Sarkissian invited all to again visit Armenia with their friends and families after the pandemic, urged them to keep ties with their Armenian colleagues and the traditional friendship between the two countries.

