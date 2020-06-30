France’s Macron sends letter of support to Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a letter of support to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I was informed about your recent recovery from the novel coronavirus and I am happy that you and your family are healthy.

Today both France and Armenia are facing major healthcare, social and economic challenges. Crisis should not force us to back down. Quite the contrary, the pandemic should be a unique opportunity for cooperation to fight the epidemic and its consequences.

With this spirit I want to assure you in the solidarity of France and its readiness to provide concrete support to Armenia. France stands by you with both its contribution to the EU’s unprecedented financial aid and the bilateral assistance. In coming days France will again send a new team of volunteer doctors which will come to replace those who are helping their Armenian colleagues in fighting COVID-19.

This crisis is also a challenge for the economies of our countries. Thanks to the French Development Agency already operating in Armenia, France is ready to consider providing a state policy loan worth 50-80 million Euros which will allow to partially cover the additional needs of budgetary financing which your country is facing this year. This project, which aims at strengthening the country’s capacities to resist crises, will be implemented jointly with other credit organizations, such as the World Bank. The emphasis can be put on healthcare and social protection sectors, as well as the actions to limit the consequences of climate change.

I hope our ties of solidarity and friendship will overcome this trial.

Mr. Prime Minister, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan