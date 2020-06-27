Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Ukraine International Airlines to resume 24 international flights, including to Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine International Airlines will resume flights to 9 cities in July and 16 cities in August, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

Armenia’s capital Yerevan is in the list of August flights.

The flight destinations will be from Kiev to Istanbul, Odessa, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, Paris, Athens, London, etc.

 

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





