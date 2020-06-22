Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-06-20

YEREVAN, 22 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.68 drams to 478.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.72 drams to 537.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.90 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.47 drams to 594.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 197.26 drams to 26714.95 drams. Silver price down by 1.77 drams to 269.88 drams. Platinum price up by 74.61 drams to 12627.91 drams.