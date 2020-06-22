Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

EEC Consultative Committee approves roadmap for formation of single energy market

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission’s Consultative Committee for Electrical Energy has approved the roadmap for formation of a single electricity-energy market at its 13th session, the EEC said.

The session protocol has been signed by EEC Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure Emil Kaikiev.

Thus, the works on creating a single energy market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) continue which will start operating no later than January 1, 2025.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





