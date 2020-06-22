EEC Consultative Committee approves roadmap for formation of single energy market
17:21, 22 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission’s Consultative Committee for Electrical Energy has approved the roadmap for formation of a single electricity-energy market at its 13th session, the EEC said.
The session protocol has been signed by EEC Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure Emil Kaikiev.
Thus, the works on creating a single energy market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) continue which will start operating no later than January 1, 2025.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version