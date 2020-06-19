Armenia National Security Service reveals false information spread attempt

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia continues revealing fake users who publish and spread false information which damages the security of the state, the society and the individual.

On May 29 Qizil alma Azerbaijani user posted on Youtube one and a half minute edited video titled “Shocking confession of Armenian architect about Yerevan: It’s not ours”. In the video a woman named Agnessa answers in Russian to the questions of a man making the video. While in the Republic Square of Yerevan Agnessa tells that “in the past Yerevan has been a village-like city. Armenians hardly lived here and have been engaged in trade”. While examining the video it can be seen that it has been edited from another original video from which separate expressions were taken and combined with each other as a result of which the meaning and content of the conversation has been distorted. This edited video has been spread in the Azerbaijani media with a respective anti-Armenian textual comment according to which the Armenian woman “voices” that no Armenians have lived in Yerevan. Speculating this phrase, the Azerbaijani side emphasizes that this is another fact that “Yerevan is an ancient Azerbaijani city which was transferred to Armenians in 1918”.

However, it turned out that the real video was made in February 2020 by Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov who was in Armenia that time, and Agnessa offered her help to the Russian blogger to introduce Yerevan.

The talk in the Russian blogger’s video is about a part of Yerevan in the 1850s where in the past the Ghantari market used to operate where mainly Persians have lived, but not Azerbaijanis, and Armenians visited that place for trade.

This fact once again proves that the Azerbaijani side is trying to “penetrate” into the history through fake news, but in fact it failed.

“We once again urge the citizens of Armenia to be more vigilant, show caution, not to panic and not to spread such videos, and in case of revealing such users who send similar videos inform the NSS”, the NSS said in a statement.

