10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 78, the Artsakh Information Center said today.

11 more patients have recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries has reached 54.

Currently 91 people are under quarantine.

No death case has been registered.

So far, 1,284 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

On June 11 Artsakh extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days, until July 11.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





