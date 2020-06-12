France sends medical team to Armenia to help combating COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. 10 doctors will arrive in Armenia from France via a special flight to provide assistance in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan told reporters today in the Parliament.

“We have visits of medical staffs from abroad. 10 doctors from France will arrive tomorrow via a special flight. The Lithuanian doctors will arrive next week. There is also a desire from Russia, nearly 50 doctors, who will most likely visit Armenia and will work for several weeks”, the minister said.

Mr. Torosyan said talks are underway with the European office of the World Health Organization over the visits of special medical teams, it may be Polish or Israeli teams, but there is no final decision yet.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan