Armenia coronavirus: 425 patients in serious, 100 in critical condition

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 7,000 coronavirus infected patients in Armenia are under home care control, Deputy minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at the extraordinary meeting of the government today.

“The remaining 1,800 are in hospitals. 425 of them are in serious condition, 100 are in critical condition and 23 patients are switched to ventilators”, she said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said when there is a certain decrease in the number of confirmed cases, a drastic decline in the level of the anti-coronavirus rules is being registered which is a major problem.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

