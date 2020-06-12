Healthcare sector allocations in 2019 grew to a great extent

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 financial allocations to Armenia’s healthcare ministry from the state budget have increased by 22% compared to 2018, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees debating the 2019 State Budget Performance report.

“The ministry of healthcare has spent 97,6 billion drams or 96% of the adjusted program from the funds provided from the 2019 state budget. The initial program was 89 billion AMD. In 2019, compared to 2018, the allocations to the healthcare sector increased by 22%”, the minister said.

He said the ministry of healthcare implemented 64 measures with the funds provided in 2019.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan