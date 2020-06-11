Artsakh’s President tasks to tighten anti-coronavirus measures

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation on June 11 dedicated to the tightening of measures aimed at combating the novel coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

Minister of State, Commandant of the republic Grigory Martirosyan, acting healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan, National Assembly deputies, Mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan, heads of regional administrations and other officials attended the consultation.

The acting healthcare minister delivered a report on the situation. According to Arayik Baghryan, the intensity of the spread of the virus in the country has increased in recent days.

Commandant Grigory Martirosyan, MPS, heads of concerned bodies delivered speeches.

The Head of the State instructed to further tighten the applied procedures demanding to be consistent in the implementation of the adopted decisions. The President also instructed to set up a professional group with the participation of healthcare officials, which will be directly involved in the fight against the pandemic.