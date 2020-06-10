Friendship circle with Cyprus formed in Artsakh Parliament

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan convened today a working consultation with the participation of heads of standing committees and factions aimed at forming an Artsakh-Cyprus friendship circle, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

The consultation was also attended by deputy foreign minister of Artsakh Armine Aleksanyan.

At the beginning of the consultation the Speaker of Parliament informed that on March 6 Cyprus announced creation of a friendship circle with Artsakh. The members of the friendship circle are members of the Cypriot parliament, the city council, politicians and scientists.

“In order to move the cooperation with the circle to the practical field I consider it necessary to form a friendship circle with Cyprus in Artsakh under the auspices of the Artsakh Parliament”, Speaker Artur Tovmasyan said.

The chairman of the Artsakh-Cyprus friendship circle is Speaker Artur Tovmasyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan