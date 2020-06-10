Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

President of Artsakh appoints Chairman of Nature Protection Committee

President of Artsakh appoints Chairman of Nature Protection Committee

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Felix Gabrielyan has been appointed Chairman of the Nature Protection Committee.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed the respective decree on June 10, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration