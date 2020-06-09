COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Several Armenians living in Georgia donated 27 ventilators to Armenia within the frames of the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia organized the delivery of the devices to Armenia.

Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan thanked the Georgian-Armenians for the donation. “Our patients really breath with these devices”, he said.

Former advisor to the Armenian prime minister Arsen Kharatyan also commented on the news, stating that the ventilators have been delivered to the Nork Infectious Disease Hospital.

According to the latest data, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia has reached 13,675, out of which 4,451 have already recovered. The death toll has reached 217. At the moment the number of active cases stands at 8,933.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan