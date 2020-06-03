Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Former Speaker of Parliament Armen Khachatryan dies aged 63

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Former Speaker of Parliament of Armenia, former Ambassador to Belarus Armen Khachatryan has passed away at the age of 63, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Armen Khachatryan served as Speaker of Parliament from 1999 to 2003.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





