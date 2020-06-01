Lithuanian President congratulates Armenian PM on birthday, wishes speedy recovery from COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on birthday and wished a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.

“Happy birthday to dear Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan from me and my wife. Lithuania is with you and all your family in this fight against COVID19. Wishing you to get well soon!”

Today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan