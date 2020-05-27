Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Real estate to be taxed equivalent to wealth

Real estate to be taxed equivalent to wealth

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved the bill on amending the tax code which envisages taxing real estate equivalently to wealth.

“Armenia is staying behind in the rank of 38 countries with the property tax/GDP indicator. This is the result of the tax being based on the cadastre value of real estate, which significantly differs from market value”, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said.

“It is expected that this change will result in the property tax potential growing 4,3 times. This will allow communities to ensure better quality in solving their own issues,” he said.

The new mechanism is planned to be installed gradually within three years.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration