Revolution is taking place in agriculture, PM tells farmers

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. During a visit to agricultural businesses and farms in the Ararat province, PM Nikol Pashinyan noted that farmers have started to highlight the issue of agricultural sills and knowledge.

“A revolution is taking place in agriculture”, he told the farmers.

“This is the first time that during these meetings the farmer himself is raising the issue of knowledge and skills. I haven’t heard a conversation like this in the past. In the past, when we were telling the farmer that perhaps they are doing something wrong, they were responding by saying – we’ve been growing apricots for so many years, and you come and tell us we are wrong”.

Pashinyan greatly highlighted the issue of knowledge and skills.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan